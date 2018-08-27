LIMA, Peru (AP) — Nearly one hundred Venezuelan migrants in Peru are making an unexpected journey back home after fleeing their nation’s economic and humanitarian crisis.
Several dozen Venezuelans will board a flight from the Peruvian capital of Lima to the city of Caracas on Monday afternoon.
In interviews with The Associated Press, several said they had difficulty finding jobs as migrants and ultimately decided to take up the Venezuelan government’s offer to provide them a free trip home.
The United Nations estimates 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014 as their nation slides into a crisis considered worse than the Great Depression.
Tensions have risen in many of the South American cities where they are now arriving.
Nonetheless, the vast majority believe they are better off abroad.