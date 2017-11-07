CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan journalist says he has been released following two days of captivity and torture after photographing criminal gang activities inside a prison.
Jesus Medina tweeted on Tuesday that his captors tortured and threatened to murder him. Photos show bruises on his face and body.
Medina is a freelance photographer for the anti-government website DolarToday. Last week, he published photos taken from a nearby hilltop purportedly showing armed inmates, marijuana plots and satellite dishes inside the prison.
Medina wouldn’t immediately say who kidnapped him, fearing for his safety.
He says he was held in a dark room with no food or water.
A month earlier authorities detained him and other journalists trying to enter the same prison.
Both opposition politicians and government officials had expressed concern about his disappearance.