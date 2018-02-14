CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro says he’s reopening the country’s consulate in Miami, citing requests from fellow citizens who want to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
Maduro announced the decision Wednesday at the opening session of Venezuela’s Supreme Court. The presidential election is set for April 22.
Miami is home to the largest Venezuelan exile community in the U.S., largely made up of citizens who oppose Maduro’s socialist administration.
Venezuelans living in Florida have had to travel to other consulates in the U.S. to vote since the Miami office was closed in 2012 by the late President Hugo Chavez.
Pro-government election officials recently announced the early election, drawing condemnation from the United States and several Latin American countries.
Maduro is the only candidate so far to announce he’s running.