CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials say they’re taking steps to release activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners.
Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez pledged that a truth commission will start reviewing several cases Friday. Attorney General Tarek William Saab said the list of those under consideration is “broad and important,” but did not specify names.
Upon his contested re-election May 20, Maduro vowed to unite the politically divided country and called for some prisoners to be freed.
The issue has been a sticking point during reconciliation talks, and opposition leader Laidy Gomez said discussions with Maduro on Thursday focused on ending political persecutions.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
Human rights groups say hundreds of people in Venezuela remain jailed.