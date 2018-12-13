CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s last nationally circulated, independent newspaper will stop publishing its print edition amid unrelenting government pressure and paper shortages.

El Nacional’s president and CEO Miguel Henrique Otero told the Spanish newspaper ABC that the final edition will run Friday.

The paper has been printed for 75 years and is often known for its harsh criticism of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Otero said Thursday that government controls on imported paper were one of the biggest obstacles.

He said the newspaper will now be available online.

More than a dozen local newspapers in the South American country have ceased circulation in recent years.

Otero said El Nacional lasted longer than most, but was ultimately unable to survive.