SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped motor vehicle homicide charges against a Massachusetts man who was driving a truck involved in a collision that killed two people on a motorcycle.

The Republican newspaper reports that Steven Thompson, of East Longmeadow, now faces a single count of drunken driving in connection with the May 2016 crash in Springfield.

Motorcycle operator Kyle Chapdelaine, and his passenger, Julisa Diaz, died. Diaz was three days away from her college graduation.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Thompson was drunk when he turned his truck into the path of a motorcycle.

But Thompson’s lawyer faulted Chapdelaine, saying he was operating recklessly, speeding and under the influence of marijuana. The defense says prosecutes have no reliable evidence that Thompson was intoxicated.

