NEW YORK (AP) — Service on three lines of the Long Island Railroad was temporarily suspended after a vehicle got stuck on the tracks.

The railroad says the suspensions started at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches. The vehicle was removed from the tracks and service was fully restored at 7:30 p.m.

The railroad says a second car was removed from tracks just west of Wyandanch after it was struck by a train.

Residual delays are expected.