PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they’ve arrested a woman who was driving a vehicle that struck and killed another woman who was jogging on a sidewalk.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the driver of the vehicle that went onto the sidewalk early Thursday morning showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
No identities were released.
The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area of southeast Phoenix.
