KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have found one man dead and another wounded in a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of a Kansas City intersection.

Police said in a news release that police found the victims of the double shooting around 10 p.m. Monday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.