SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle at an apartment complex in a city south of Los Angeles.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2hBqfLY ) that the boy was in the driveway of an apartment complex in Tustin with family members nearby when a Ford Explorer struck him on Tuesday evening.

Tustin Police Lt. Robert Wright says the woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene. Police did not make an arrest or issue citations, but the investigation is continuing.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com