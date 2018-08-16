LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for a group of victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting are harshly criticizing MGM Resorts International over its legal maneuver seeking to centralize multiple lawsuits.
MGM sued more than 1,900 victims of the mass shooting last month in multiple federal courts in an effort to avoid liability for the gunfire that originated from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort.
It then asked a panel of federal judges to combine the cases in one court.
The victims’ attorneys in court documents filed this week say MGM is acting with improper motives in seeking to have the cases centralized. They also argue the company has not properly served the victims with court documents.
MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong says the “allegations of improper service are baseless.”
MGM is not asking victims for money.