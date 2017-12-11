LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is extending an invitation to all survivors of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting to gather for a therapy support group.
The Review-Journal reports the center released a statement on Friday, saying the holidays can be a triggering time for family and friends who are without loved ones.
Department of Health and Human Services psychologist Stephanie Woodward says “it’s important not to suffer in silence.”
Woodward says talking through the pain can help people find new or better ways to cope.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com