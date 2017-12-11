LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is extending an invitation to all survivors of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting to gather for a therapy support group.

The Review-Journal reports the center released a statement on Friday, saying the holidays can be a triggering time for family and friends who are without loved ones.

Department of Health and Human Services psychologist Stephanie Woodward says “it’s important not to suffer in silence.”

Woodward says talking through the pain can help people find new or better ways to cope.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com