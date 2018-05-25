LAS VEGAS (AP) — The board overseeing the $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium project has approved a $546 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that board votes on Wednesday included agreements to better account for funding the 65,000-seat domed stadium being built near the Las Vegas Strip.
Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill says about $2 million is budgeted for authority operations, and any end-of-year surplus will be used to pay down debt.
As of March, a less-than-1 percentage-point increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax generated $53 million in revenue. That’s about 4 percent ahead of projections for the 13 months it has been in place.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
The NFL Oakland Raiders plan to move to Las Vegas to play at the stadium beginning in 2020.