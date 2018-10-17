LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have released officer body-worn camera video showing injured people packed into pickup truck beds and hundreds of people sheltering with blankets on the floor of a casino ballroom hours after last year’s mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

The 17 video clips made public Wednesday include scenes of a makeshift medical treatment area in a parking lot after a gunman fired late Oct. 1, 2017, from the Mandalay Bay hotel into an open-air concert, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

It was the 24th batch of police reports, documents and videos released since May under a public records lawsuit.

Police closed the investigation in August without finding a motive for the attack, but declared that the gunman acted alone.

A final FBI report is expected by year-end.