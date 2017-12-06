LAS VEGAS (AP) — The district attorney in Las Vegas is joining backers of an expanded gun background check ballot measure who are suing the state to enforce a law approved by Nevada voters in 2016.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy accepted an agreement Wednesday to allow District Attorney Steve Wolfson to weigh in on a lawsuit calling for the governor and state attorney general to enact the law.

The judge set a Feb. 12 hearing on core questions in the case.

An initiative mandating FBI background checks on private-party gun sales passed by less than 1 percentage point after Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed a similar measure in 2013.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt calls the law unenforceable because the FBI wants Nevada’s Department of Public Safety to conduct the checks.