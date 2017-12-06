LAS VEGAS (AP) — The district attorney in Las Vegas is joining backers of an expanded gun background check ballot measure who are suing the state to enforce a law approved by Nevada voters in 2016.
Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy accepted an agreement Wednesday to allow District Attorney Steve Wolfson to weigh in on a lawsuit calling for the governor and state attorney general to enact the law.
The judge set a Feb. 12 hearing on core questions in the case.
An initiative mandating FBI background checks on private-party gun sales passed by less than 1 percentage point after Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed a similar measure in 2013.
Most Read Stories
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
Attorney General Adam Laxalt calls the law unenforceable because the FBI wants Nevada’s Department of Public Safety to conduct the checks.