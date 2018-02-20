LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting two homeless men in Las Vegas, wounding a third and shooting a fourth north of the city earlier this year is now in federal custody, authorities announced Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect for the first time as Las Vegas resident Joshua Castellon. He was arrested Friday on a federal weapons charge.

Lt. Dan McGrath said forensic analysis connected the same revolver to all four shootings — three of which took place in an eight-hour period on Jan. 29. The last shooting happened Feb. 2. An arrest warrant for Castellon on state counts of murder and attempted murder has been issued.

“I wouldn’t be able to explain a motive or why somebody does this, but he did not explain a motive,” McGrath said. He added that Castellon was not homeless, but at times was sleeping in his vehicle.

McGrath said a patrol officer approached Castellon on Feb. 8 when he was sleeping in his SUV, which matched the description of the one seen at crime scenes. Castellon was interviewed and the interaction was captured in a body camera worn by an officer.

A federal complaint shows that on Feb. 15 detectives contacted Castellon’s estranged wife. She told police she believed her husband had purchased a revolver in January.

A day later, officers stopped Castellon, and he agreed to a formal interview. He told detectives he had purchased a revolver to resell it to a “friend of a friend,” according to the complaint.

McGrath said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Castellon after the interview.

Federal court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Castellon’s behalf.

The first victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound, was shot outside a convenience store in Logandale, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Las Vegas. He was by himself when the gunman approached in a vehicle and fired several rounds, hitting him once.

A few hours later, a gunman killed a man sleeping with a group of homeless people outside a mall. He died at the scene. Police were later notified that another homeless man had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He survived.

The last victim, who was homeless, was found dead under a bridge Feb. 2. Surveillance video captured the suspect shooting the victim and running away.

McGrath said police have not found the weapon and believe Castellon may have sold it or had someone get rid of it.

McGrath said Castellon, 26, will be transferred to the Clark County Detention Center after the resolution of the federal case.