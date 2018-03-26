LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas declared Monday that the recent arrests of five people they say have ties to the hyper-violent MS-13 street gang broke up a murderous ring responsible for 10 slayings within the last year.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo provided a list of victims found stabbed and shot to death since March 2017 in places including remote parts of mountains around the city. He says those cases have been solved.

He says the investigation also has ties to Los Angeles and Fresno, California.

Lombardo says four adults are in federal immigration detention and a 17-year-old is being held as a juvenile.

He didn’t name the suspects. He says police have turned over the case over to federal prosecutors.

Breaking up MS-13 has been called a priority by Republican President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.