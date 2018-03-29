LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a man refused to drop a knife before he was shot and killed by officers responding to a call about a domestic dispute at budget downtown apartment complex.
Sgt. Jeff Clark tells the Las Vegas Sun the fatal shooting happened a little before noon Thursday at the Siegel Suites just off Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere hotel-casino.
He says police determined a woman who called police had been beaten, and several officers went to the door of the unit where she and man lived.
Clark says the man opened the door with a knife in his hand, refused orders to drop it, and moved forward before he was shot by at least one officer.
The name of the officers involved and the man who was killed were not immediately made public.
