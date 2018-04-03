LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas released body-worn camera footage and identified a man killed by officers while holding a knife as he came out an apartment door during a call about a domestic assault.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Charles Hank told reporters Monday that 39-year-old Christopher M. Gatewood refused orders to drop the knife and took a step forward before he was shot by two officers and hit with stun gun darts by a third.

Hank says Gatewood’s girlfriend told police that he had assaulted her before officers arrived a little before noon Thursday at a budget apartment complex near the Las Vegas Strip.

The officers involved in the shooting, Rafael Camacho and Kenshin Rose, are on paid leave pending departmental and district attorney reviews of the case.