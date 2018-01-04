LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Lucky Dragon casino-hotel off the Las Vegas Strip has temporarily closed its casino and restaurants.

The property in a statement issued Thursday said it has begun a “repositioning process” just a year after it opened. The 200-room hotel, gift shop and tea lounge remain open.

The statement says staff laid off will get a chance to work at the property when its casino and restaurants resume operations within six months.

Lucky Dragon executives had said the property would focus on domestic Chinese gamblers, calling them an underserved niche market made up of Chinese people who live in America’s ethnic enclaves.

The casino was financed with money from Chinese investors through the EB-5 visa program, which grants green cards to foreigners in return for investments of at least $500,000 on job-creating projects.