LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday in a British tourist’s lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a signature vanishing act in November 2013.

Gavin Cox and his wife are suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities for negligence and monetary damages.

Cox testified he suffered brain and body injuries in a slip and fall while stagehands urged him and other audience volunteers to run during an illusion that appeared to make up to 13 people disappear onstage and reappear in the theater.

Copperfield testified he never knew of anyone getting hurt during nearly 20 years performing the trick on tour and in Las Vegas.

But Cox’s lawyers brought in other people who testified they were injured, too.