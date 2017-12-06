LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 27-year-old Las Vegas man has been spared the death penalty for the 2012 murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother and a hammer attack that nearly killed the woman’s husband.

The same jury that found Bryan Devonte Clay guilty last week of bludgeoning Ignacia “Yadira” Martinez and her daughter, Karla, to death and attacking Arturo Martinez decided Tuesday that he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole.

Arturo Martinez has said he forgives Clay. He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he believed justice was served because Clay won’t be on the streets again.

Martinez’s two sons, then ages 9 and 4, were unharmed in the attack.

Clay told the jury Monday he was on drugs and doesn’t remember what happened.

