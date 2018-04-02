LAS VEGAS (AP) — A review of medical responses six months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history found confusion led to a fire department broadcast that the only top regional trauma center was too full to accept patients.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that University Medical Center failed to follow proper procedure when an “internal disaster” alert was called following the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officials say the alert was to warn employees that all hands were needed.

Clark County officials say human error led confused emergency responders to issue a radio advisory that the emergency room was “completely out of beds.”

The Review-Journal reported in January that it took several minutes to correct the message, and at least two patients were diverted to other hospitals.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com