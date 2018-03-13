LAS VEGAS (AP) — A veteran county lawmaker in Las Vegas has filed documents to run as a Democrat for governor.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN’-ee) used the occasion on Tuesday to talk about touring Nevada counties and opening her first campaign office in Reno.

Known to many as Chris G, she is a former teachers’ union president who was first elected to the commission in 2006.

The seven-member body has jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip and unincorporated parts of a county with more than 2 million of the state’s 3 million residents.

Giunchigliani will vie against Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak (SIHS’-oh-lahk) and several lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination June 12.

Filings end Friday.

The top Republican candidates so far are Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.