LAS VEGAS (AP) — A veteran county lawmaker in Las Vegas has filed documents to run as a Democrat for governor.
Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN’-ee) used the occasion on Tuesday to talk about touring Nevada counties and opening her first campaign office in Reno.
Known to many as Chris G, she is a former teachers’ union president who was first elected to the commission in 2006.
The seven-member body has jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip and unincorporated parts of a county with more than 2 million of the state’s 3 million residents.
Giunchigliani will vie against Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak (SIHS’-oh-lahk) and several lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination June 12.
Filings end Friday.
The top Republican candidates so far are Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.