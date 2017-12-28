LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say two people are dead and three people are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex.
Las Vegas police Capt. Robert Plummer says five people were shot in courtyard area of Desert Pines Townhomes Wednesday evening.
According to Plummer, two people died at the scene and three others were taken to University Medical Center.
Plummer says the group included men and women in their 30s and 40s.
Two of those injured were in critical condition. The third had superficial wounds.
Plummer says the shooting does not seem gang-related or random, but could have involved a domestic dispute.
Police have detained four people of interest and are interviewing 11 witnesses.