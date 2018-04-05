RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A dean at Virginia Commonwealth University says he’s been removed from his job after being accused of mistreating the personal assistant of a former governor.
The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that John Accordino, the dean of the VCU’s school of government and public affairs, said he was placed on leave earlier this week.
Accordino said he was removed from his job not because of any wrong doing, but because VCU is scared of former Gov. Douglas Wilder.
Wilder is suing VCU and top school officials after he says his personal assistant was harassed and mistreated by Accordino.
The lawsuit alleges that Accordino verbally assaulted Wilder’s assistant and “insulted her intelligence.”
Accordino has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit against Wilder last week seeking $150,000.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com