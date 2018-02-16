NEW YORK (AP) — A Vatican sex-crimes investigator is meeting in New York with one of the key victims in the Chilean abuse scandal.

Saturday’s meeting between Archbishop Charles Scicluna and whistleblower Juan Carlos Cruz will take place at a Roman Catholic church in Manhattan.

Scicluna is investigating accusations against Bishop Juan Barros, a protege of Chile’s most notorious predator priest, the Rev. Fernando Karadima.

Cruz and two others have said Barros witnessed the abuse Karadima inflicted on them and ignored it. Barros has denied seeing or knowing of any abuse.

The scandal has tarred the reputation of Pope Francis. Francis angered many when he appointed Barros a bishop in 2015.