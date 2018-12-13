VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has announced that the pope will travel to Bulgaria and Macedonia from May 5 to May 7.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said Thursday that Pope Francis would visit the Bulgarian cities of Sofia and Rakovski, followed by a stop in the Macedonian capital Skopje. Burke said details will be published closer to the travel dates.

Francis, who turns 82 this month, has a busy year of travel scheduled. The Vatican has confirmed trips to Panama, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, and the pontiff is also considering visiting Madagascar and Japan.