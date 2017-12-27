LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.
In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably “missed the mark.”
Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair’s Hive website offering toasts and New Year’s resolutions to Clinton.
Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Seattle records first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day
- Driving from Everett to Seattle? Plan for a 94-minute commute, new report says
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas Dallas locker room visit: 'That's unusual' WATCH
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Bruce Arians 'can say whatever he wants' after calling CenturyLink Arizona's home field
The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.