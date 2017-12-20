CHICAGO (AP) — Restorers are seeking to repair a stained-glass window shattered by vandals at one of the oldest churches in Chicago.
The Chicago Tribune reports it happened at the 160-year-old Holy Family church on the southwest side sometime overnight last week. The parish website says the church is Chicago’s second oldest.
A brick was thrown through the colored glass that depicted the story in the Bible about the prodigal son. A restoration company is trying to restore it. The window itself dated to the 1860s.
A parish spokesman, Dave Keene, says burglars who broke into the church are to blame. But he says nothing was stolen.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com