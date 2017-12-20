CHICAGO (AP) — Restorers are seeking to repair a stained-glass window shattered by vandals at one of the oldest churches in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports it happened at the 160-year-old Holy Family church on the southwest side sometime overnight last week. The parish website says the church is Chicago’s second oldest.

A brick was thrown through the colored glass that depicted the story in the Bible about the prodigal son. A restoration company is trying to restore it. The window itself dated to the 1860s.

A parish spokesman, Dave Keene, says burglars who broke into the church are to blame. But he says nothing was stolen.

