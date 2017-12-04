BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — The organizers of a charity Christmas tree sale in Massachusetts say vandals destroyed equipment and stole about a half-dozen trees.

Michael Parsons, manager of the Christmas tree lot, says the vandalism happened sometime between Wednesday and Friday. He says a display rack was smashed, lights were broken and about $300 worth of trees was missing.

The trees are sold every year as part of a fundraiser for the students at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree. Last year’s fundraiser brought in about $35,000.

Parsons says the parents who run the fundraiser don’t plan on replacing the trees. No arrests have been made.

Parsons says the fundraiser will continue up until Christmas or when the trees are sold out.