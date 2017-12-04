Share story

By
The Associated Press

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — The organizers of a charity Christmas tree sale in Massachusetts say vandals destroyed equipment and stole about a half-dozen trees.

Michael Parsons, manager of the Christmas tree lot, says the vandalism happened sometime between Wednesday and Friday. He says a display rack was smashed, lights were broken and about $300 worth of trees was missing.

The trees are sold every year as part of a fundraiser for the students at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree. Last year’s fundraiser brought in about $35,000.

Parsons says the parents who run the fundraiser don’t plan on replacing the trees. No arrests have been made.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Parsons says the fundraiser will continue up until Christmas or when the trees are sold out.

The Associated Press