DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Police are searching for suspects that broke more than 20 windows at a domestic violence shelter under construction in central Ohio.

Authorities say a contractor discovered the damage Nov. 23 at the site in Delaware County.

Paula Roller, executive director of the agency Turning Point, says the suspects broke a window to gain entry and then smashed more windows inside the building.

Turning Point is building the shelter, which will be the only one in the area when it opens. The shelter is expected to house about 50 people.

Roller tells WBNS-TV the damage is estimated at $6,000. She says the shelter was already about $1 million short of its fundraising goal before the vandalism occurred.

The shelter is scheduled to open in April 2018.