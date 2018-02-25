ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police say an outbreak of vandalism has left damage to a number of cars at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Essex police say the vandalism happened at the Riverside in the Village apartment complex. WCAX-TV reports damage to the cars ranges from broken windows to large dents in car doors.

Resident Lindsay Brunner says the damage was first noticed Saturday morning, and she estimates repairs for her car will cost thousands of dollars.

Tenants of the apartment complex say this is not the first instance of vandalism, as they believe someone is throwing rocks from the nearby train tracks.

Police are investigating.

