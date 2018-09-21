KASIGLUK, Alaska (AP) — Lights broken by a vandal in a southwest Alaska village prevented an emergency medical flight from landing.

Alaska State Troopers say someone broke 43 runway lights at the airport in Kasigluk (kah-SIG-luk).

The village of 630 people is 26 miles (42 kilometers) northwest of Bethel.

The lights were known to be working Tuesday night.

At around midnight Wednesday, someone in the village required a flight out. A medical flight approached but was unable to land because runway lights were out of order.

Troopers say estimated damage to the lights is $1,600. They are asking witnesses with information to contact them.

Alaska Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says the department has a person contracted for maintenance at the airport but duties do not include providing security.