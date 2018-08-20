FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks driver died when his van rolled north of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say the crash Sunday night killed 37-year-old Brynnon Bennett.

Investigators say Bennett shortly before 10:30 p.m. was driving west on Farmers Loop and lost control of his van on a left-hand curve.

The van flipped twice and came to rest against a tree.

Bennett was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Emergency responders performed CPR but Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy. Troopers say alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.