LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — The owner of a former paper mill site in northern New Hampshire has bought another former manufacturing site, with plans to redevelop it.

The Caledonian Record reports Bob Chapman, of Gorham, bought the 16-acre property in Littleton. Hitchiner Manufacturing occupied the spot before vacating the complex a couple of years ago and consolidating its operations at its headquarters in Milford.

Possible uses for the two-parcel, seven-building property include an educational facility and possible expansion of the community college system; housing; an incubator site for businesses; and a home for other business tenants.

Chapman is the owner of the former Wausau Paper mill site in Groveton, now occupied by Vermont-based NSA Industries. He said he’ll have better idea of his plans for the site within the next six weeks.

