CHICAGO (AP) — Officials have begun to act on a $1 billion plan to redevelop an old Chicago hospital that’s been vacant for more than a decade.

Developers plan to turn at least part of the old Cook County Hospital on the city’s West Side into a Hyatt hotel. The former hospital is 104-years-old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The historical building has been empty since 2002. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the building’s restoration will provide “much-needed amenities” for residents and visitors. She adds the project will also lead to “billions of dollars in investments and jobs.”

A 210-room Hyatt hotel is expected to open in the space between 2019 and 2020. The building will also house medical offices and retail establishments.