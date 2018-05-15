EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has scheduled a town hall in central Illinois to discuss the Veterans Administration health care system.
The town hall will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1769 in Effingham.
VA spokesman Kevin Harris says the town hall is being held to allow feedback from veterans, their families and other beneficiaries of the health care system.
Veterans Affairs is the government’s second-largest department, responsible for 9 million military veterans in more than 1,700 government-run health facilities.
Many issues in the department need attention, including a multibillion-dollar overhaul of electronic medical records aimed at speeding up wait times for veterans seeking medical care as well as expanded mental health treatment for veterans at higher risk of suicide.