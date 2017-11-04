BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has toured a VA hospital in Massachusetts that has come under scrutiny for its quality of care.

Shulkin was joined by Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey and other members of Massachusetts’ congressional delegation at the Bedford VA Medical Center on Saturday.

The Boston Globe reported last month that a nurse’s aide at the facility was allegedly playing games on her computer when a Vietnam veteran went into cardiac arrest last year. The man died.

The nurse was suspended without pay in September. Shulkin said Saturday the aide retired from the agency Oct. 20 as officials were moving to fire her.

The newspaper reports the VA’s Office of Inspector General, Boston’s U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI have launched an investigation into the case.