LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After more than a decade of reviews and debate, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has formally selected the site for a new VA hospital in Kentucky’s largest city.

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth said Friday that the VA decided on a site off Brownsboro Road in Louisville. The new hospital will replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

Yarmuth says he’s glad the review process is completed and the project can finally move forward.

The new hospital’s location has been discussed for years, and the debate included federal lawmakers and Louisville leaders. Other sites mentioned were downtown and in western Louisville.

The Courier-Journal reports the federal government bought the 35-acre site off Brownsboro Road five years ago for $12.9 million.