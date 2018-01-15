VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs has scheduled a town hall in southwestern Indiana this week to discuss the VA health care system.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1157 at 2401 Hart St. in Vincennes.

The VA says the event has been scheduled to allow feedback from veterans, their families and other beneficiaries of the health care system. It says questions written on index cards will be collected from the audience and if the issue isn’t address during the town hall, a VA staffer will contact that person directly.