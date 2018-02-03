CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Veterans Affairs Department has downgraded the complexity level of its Cheyenne hospital to its lowest level, prompting the state’s congressional delegation to demand an explanation.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Saturday the VA Medical Center in Cheyenne is now rated at Level 3, indicating it has the lowest level of patient complexity and little or no teaching and research.

It had been Level 2.

The state’s three-member congressional delegation wrote VA Secretary David Shulkin Jan. 26, saying they weren’t consulted about the change and expressing concern that the hospital’s services and funding would be reduced.

Cheyenne VA Medical Center Director Paul Roberts said the rating has no affect on patient care or services.

He said it would affect pay rates for new executives, but current employees’ pay won’t changed.

