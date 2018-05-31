MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System will consider tightening its hiring process and reference checks to remove potential employees with a history of sexual harassment.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the proposed policy change would require all system campuses to share personnel files with each other or state agencies as part of a hiring review. Campuses would also have to maintain documentation of allegations or investigations of sexual harassment in personnel files.

The change was prompted after newspaper investigations discovered that some employees who’d left their positions following sexual harassment allegations were able to get jobs at other campuses because reference checks didn’t include harassment history.

Gov. Scott Walker requested the system review its policies following the reports.

The system’s Board of Regents will consider the policy June 7.

