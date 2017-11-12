LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has submitted a report to the Legislature on the possible closure of a section of 15th Street on the Laramie campus.

The report was finalized after a lengthy preparation process and several public listening sessions.

The Laramie Boomerang reports it will likely not be discussed until next month when UW officials meet with the Joint Appropriations Committee to discuss a number of larger topics.

Last March, the Legislature directed UW to meet with city officials about vacating or modifying the stretch of 15th Street between Ivinson Avenue and Willett Drive, citing a need to improve pedestrian safety and unify campus.

The report includes the area’s accident history, resident concerns and a discussion of possible street modifications ranging from complete closure to the construction of an overpass.

