LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has joined colleges around the country in lobbying against any congressional tax legislation that could hurt graduate students’ ability to pay for their advanced-degree tuition.

A tax plan passed by the U.S. House would remove a tax exemption for tuition waivers. A U.S. Senate version passed Saturday doesn’t do that. But a reconciled version could.

Jim Ahern is UW’s associate vice provost for graduate education. He tells the Laramie Boomerang the House version could very well cut the number of students considering graduate study.

Chris Boswell, a vice president for governmental and community affairs, says UW is lobbying lobbied the state’s congressional delegation on the issue.

