LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A national animal welfare organization has recognized University of Wyoming researchers for finding non-invasive ways to study sage grouse.

The Animal Welfare Institute selected the UW research team as one of the winners of the institute’s Christine Stevens Wildlife Award this year.

Established in 2006, the Christine Stevens Wildlife Award provides grants of up to $10,000 to help fund studies on innovative and humane strategies for resolving wildlife conflicts and studying wildlife.

UW’s research project is headed by Beth Fitzpatrick, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management.

Fitzpatrick says the UW project will guide researchers, biologists and policymakers on how to reduce invasive sampling techniques and use.