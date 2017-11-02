BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two players for the University of Vermont men’s soccer team have been suspended for the regular season finale, due to a possible eligibility violation.

UVM athletic director Jeff Schulman said Wednesday Geo Alves and Dani Rovira would be suspended for the game against the University of New Hampshire for an “eligibility infraction” in January. The Burlington Free Press reports Alves and Rovira were invited to participate in a preseason camp with the New England Revolution that involved “informal, joint scrimmages with other clubs.”

Under NCAA guidelines, players are permitted to practice with professionals, but can’t practice against outside competition.

The school says it immediately notified the NCAA after learning of the possible violation. The NCAA required both players to be held out of contest, and will be reviewing further.

