BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — High school and college students interested in agricultural careers are invited to attend a career day next month at the University of Vermont.

UVM Extension 4-H and Animal and the Veterinary Sciences Department are sponsoring the free event on Feb. 10 at the Dudley Davis Center.

Representatives from feed companies, food manufacturing, dairy and equine farm management, youth farm education and others will speak to the group.

Participants are asked to register by Feb. 1.