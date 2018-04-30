ABBOTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a collision between a utility truck and a septic tanker truck has claimed the lives of four people.
The York County coroner’s office says the crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Monday in Paradise Township.
Officials said reports indicate that the westbound utility truck crossed over the center lane into the path of the eastbound tanker.
The coroner’s office said all four men in the utility truck were killed. The tanker driver was taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate report on the person’s condition.
The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released pending notification of relatives.