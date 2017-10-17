SAN DIEGO (AP) — Northern California homeowners allege in a lawsuit that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. failed to adequately protect its power lines before the region’s deadly wildfires, a theory that state investigators are considering as they try to determine the cause.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court says drought-like conditions over the summer put fire dangers “at an extraordinarily high level,” particularly after heavy winter rains increased vegetation. It says PG&E failed to trim and remove vegetation as it should have done.

PG&E Corp., the utility’s parent company, said last week that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection was investigating its power lines and other equipment as a possible cause of the fires that have killed at least 41 people and destroyed 6,000 homes.